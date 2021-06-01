$0.20 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBN opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.