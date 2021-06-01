$0.20 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%.
NYSE:IBN opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $18.47.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
