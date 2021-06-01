-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 5,563,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

