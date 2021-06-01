$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

