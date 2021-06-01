-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.50). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS remained flat at $$2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,284. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.