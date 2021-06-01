$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

