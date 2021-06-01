$0.51 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,283. Corning has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

