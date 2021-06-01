$0.77 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

GOLF traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 2,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.