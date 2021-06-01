$0.80 EPS Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.73. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.42. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market cap of $198.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

