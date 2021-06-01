$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $970.32 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $817.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

NYSE SITE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $100.74 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.69.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

