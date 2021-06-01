$1.36 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.23. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. 1,308,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,680. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

