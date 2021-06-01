$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.34. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $173.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,865. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

