$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $291.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.47. Watsco has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.