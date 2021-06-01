$100.98 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report sales of $100.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.50 million and the lowest is $100.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $416.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.11 million to $419.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $504.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $525.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

BlackLine stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,482. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,013 shares of company stock worth $18,455,062 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.