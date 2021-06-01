100,000 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRACU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

