1,005 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.48. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

