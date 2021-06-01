$11.58 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post sales of $11.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.45 million to $11.70 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $47.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.04 million, with estimates ranging from $47.17 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFNW. DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFNW stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 20,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

