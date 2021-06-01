1,175 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 101,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 31,753 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.4% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.