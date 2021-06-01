$122.79 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post $122.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $104.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $523.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $528.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $542.61 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $548.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

TACO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

