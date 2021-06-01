$129.15 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post sales of $129.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.76 million and the lowest is $127.20 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $390.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.73. 187,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,436. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.83. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $187,090,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $165,684,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $129,657,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

