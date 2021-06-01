1,303 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.