13,560 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

