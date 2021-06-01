14,786 Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $676.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

