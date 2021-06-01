17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) and The Competition Financial Contrast

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE: YQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 17 Education & Technology Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 293 1092 1389 38 2.42

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.10%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 63.39%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million -$205.35 million -0.28 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors $447.27 million -$3.31 million 24.97

17 Education & Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 604.04% -13.66% 5.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group rivals beat 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.