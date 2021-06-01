1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,229. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

