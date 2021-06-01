1776 Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,425.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,340.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,027.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.