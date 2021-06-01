1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 1,329 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 603.7% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,402 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.