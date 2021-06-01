1776 Wealth LLC Sells 120 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

Shares of GS traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.64. 47,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.19 and its 200-day moving average is $304.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

