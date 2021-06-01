1776 Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $180.25. 76,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. The company has a market capitalization of $327.50 billion, a PE ratio of -72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

