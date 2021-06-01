$2.45 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,167. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at $29,977,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,591. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

