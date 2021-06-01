204,548 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Acquired by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,081,000. Silvergate Capital comprises about 2.9% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $305,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,911,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,023.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,971,134. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

NYSE:SI traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,430. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

