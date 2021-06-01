26,980 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

