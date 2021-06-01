27,400 Shares in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DJP. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 105.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 861,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 441,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 423.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

