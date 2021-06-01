$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $18.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $123.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 195,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,325. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $314.82 million, a P/E ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

