$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.85 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $16.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,111,676 shares of company stock worth $597,553,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.24. 35,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,879. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

