$308.29 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce $308.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.57 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $298.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. 250,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,065. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

