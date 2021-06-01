$330.85 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report $330.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.26 million and the highest is $362.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $147.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of MTDR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,930. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after buying an additional 868,871 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

