4,276 Shares in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 892,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

HTHT stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

