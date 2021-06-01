43,929 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,929 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 638,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

