$46.42 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report sales of $46.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.84 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $200.26 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $209.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Several research firms have commented on BWEN. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

BWEN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.