4,745 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,745 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

