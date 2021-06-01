4,995 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

