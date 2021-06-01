4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $467,384.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $467,384.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01023777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.18 or 0.09904811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091453 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

