5,500 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Spire by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of SR stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

