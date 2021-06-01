5,809 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $44,613,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 297,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 168,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

