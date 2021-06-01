731 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $96.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69.

