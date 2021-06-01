826 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.12 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

