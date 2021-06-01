$835.67 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce $835.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $898.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.42 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $424.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $1,847,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,676,997.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,491 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,933 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

