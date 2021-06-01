8,555 Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

