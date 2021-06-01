$88.00 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $88.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $90.20 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $357.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $369.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $376.51 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

OCFC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 244,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,472. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $14,101,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

