884 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after buying an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $191.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

